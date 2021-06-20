DEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $127,814.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 33.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. DEX has a market capitalization of $245,249.79 and $127,814.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded down 73.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.76 or 0.00737086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083877 BTC.

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

