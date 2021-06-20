POA (POA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.37 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and $545,344.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,696,656 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
