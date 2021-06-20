Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $417,279.74 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Axe has a total market cap of $417,279.74 and approximately $45,000.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0793 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

