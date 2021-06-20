Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

NYSE:ALV traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.22. 595,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,518. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Autoliv by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $107,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

