Burency Price Hits $0.0343 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Burency has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and $431,207.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.66 or 0.00729311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.