IRISnet (IRIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $77.40 million and $6.14 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00137543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00179972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,576.13 or 0.99541742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,023,698,436 coins and its circulating supply is 1,026,968,871 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

