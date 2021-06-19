Zilliqa Market Cap Tops $1.07 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $43.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00205311 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.71 or 0.00628735 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,690,118,608 coins and its circulating supply is 11,398,651,455 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

