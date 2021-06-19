Belt 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00138195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00180157 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,606.94 or 0.99798891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

