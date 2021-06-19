TE-FOOD One Day Trading Volume Hits $275,757.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and $275,757.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

