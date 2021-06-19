SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $13.05 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

