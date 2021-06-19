CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0351

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $500,140.53 and $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

