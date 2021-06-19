NIX (NIX) Price Down 18.2% This Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $55,143.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,536.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.71 or 0.06122512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $552.62 or 0.01555092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00429099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00142472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.74 or 0.00750617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00433456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00360820 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,197,780 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

