Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,521,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

