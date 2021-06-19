REPO Price Hits $0.0647 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. REPO has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $87,673.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00136934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00179998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,426.73 or 1.00173057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002891 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.