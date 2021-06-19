Omni Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00008989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,594.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.29 or 0.00429554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,226 coins and its circulating supply is 562,910 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

