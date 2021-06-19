Standard Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $282,474.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.