DragonVein (DVC) Price Down 82.6% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 82.6% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $612,139.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,551.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.09 or 0.01555759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00435880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 222.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

