Meme Market Cap Reaches $10.29 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Meme has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $367.47 or 0.01033626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00430973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

