HelloGold Trading Down 7.3% This Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $207,764.76 and $16.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00726954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083118 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

