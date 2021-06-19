VeriCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,478.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.18 or 0.99999771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,791,982 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.