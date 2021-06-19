YOUengine Reaches One Day Volume of $4,682.00 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.