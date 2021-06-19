Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $789,738.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $45.54 million and approximately $789,738.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,389.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.02 or 0.06109235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.02 or 0.01551371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00428935 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00142615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00752023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00435847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00360364 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,576,869,527 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,369,527 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.