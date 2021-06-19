RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0502 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.