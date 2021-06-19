Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $339,484.65

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $339,484.65 and $134.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

