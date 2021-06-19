Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 1,745,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,678. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -274.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

