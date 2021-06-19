CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.07 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $6,928.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00137862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00181824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.04 or 1.00293920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002897 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.