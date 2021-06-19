Thingschain (TIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $69.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $59,608.82 and approximately $69.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,546.10 or 1.00105374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00072368 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

