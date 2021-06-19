Pizza Hits Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.83 million and $3,633.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.01789970 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

