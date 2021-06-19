RAI Finance (RAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.42 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $7.42 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,929,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.