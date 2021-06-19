RAI Finance Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,929,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

