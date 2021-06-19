$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Masco posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $57.86. 5,785,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,175. Masco has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 630,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Masco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.