Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.09 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00138188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00183657 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.02 or 1.00301896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00849185 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

