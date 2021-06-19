Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 2,407,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. Dana has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

