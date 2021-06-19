Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report sales of $79.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.15 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $375.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.23 million to $383.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $510.84 million, with estimates ranging from $501.41 million to $520.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of GSL stock remained flat at $$20.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 651,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $737.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

