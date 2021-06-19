JustLiquidity Trading Down 1% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.15 or 0.00092602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $29,224.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00138961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00182805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,863.39 or 1.00172459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.96 or 0.00851795 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

