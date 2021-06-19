BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $741,301.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

