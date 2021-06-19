Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.30 million and the highest is $41.50 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

MBWM stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $480.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

