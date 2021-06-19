GAMB (GMB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,644.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $6,644.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00721314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00043442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083202 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

