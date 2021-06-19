Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $812.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to announce sales of $812.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,007,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $6,870,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

