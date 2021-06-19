Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,190. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

