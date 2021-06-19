-$0.20 EPS Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.36). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGS shares. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 329,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $349.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.