Dovu (DOV) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.60 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dovu has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

