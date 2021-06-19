Verasity One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.12 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $12.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.00698638 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001501 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,837,164,807 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

