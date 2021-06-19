Chromia (CHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.77 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $74.74 million and $11.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.16 or 0.00718274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00083045 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

