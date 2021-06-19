Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to announce $16.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $7.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 144,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

