$69.53 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $69.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 138,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,634. The company has a market cap of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.