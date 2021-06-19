$69.53 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $69.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.57 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $65.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $274.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $276.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.01 million, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $275.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 138,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,634. The company has a market cap of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

