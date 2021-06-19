Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,267. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.