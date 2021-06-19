Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,395.04

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $51.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,242.61. The stock had a trading volume of 482,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

