Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $28.67 million and $1.58 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,978,185 coins and its circulating supply is 14,824,366 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

