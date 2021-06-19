Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.44.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.98. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $140.79 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

